Reviewing Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX)’s and Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR)’s results

Both Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) and Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex Holdings Inc. 25 8.54 N/A 1.28 20.28 Investar Holding Corporation 23 3.87 N/A 1.53 15.47

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Investar Holding Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritex Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Veritex Holdings Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) and Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 1% Investar Holding Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.71 shows that Veritex Holdings Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Investar Holding Corporation has a 0.2 beta which is 80.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.8% of Veritex Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.2% of Investar Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Veritex Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Investar Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritex Holdings Inc. -0.15% 1.21% -3.75% 8.49% -10.74% 21.33% Investar Holding Corporation -0.5% 3.66% -2.03% -6.22% -8.43% -4.56%

For the past year Veritex Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Investar Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Veritex Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Investar Holding Corporation.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate and general commercial loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 10 branches located in Dallas. It also operates a mortgage office in Dallas. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. It accepts various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. The company also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans. In addition, it provides cash management products, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, the company offers various other banking services, including cashiersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. It operates 10 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.