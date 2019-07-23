Reviewing Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX)’s and First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO)’s results

This is a contrast between Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) and First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Southwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex Holdings Inc. 26 8.26 N/A 1.28 20.28 First Community Corporation 19 3.09 N/A 1.42 12.37

In table 1 we can see Veritex Holdings Inc. and First Community Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Community Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritex Holdings Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Veritex Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of First Community Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 1% First Community Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Veritex Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.71 and it happens to be 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, First Community Corporation has a 0.85 beta which is 15.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Veritex Holdings Inc. and First Community Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.8% and 55%. Insiders owned 2.5% of Veritex Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, First Community Corporation has 6.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritex Holdings Inc. -0.15% 1.21% -3.75% 8.49% -10.74% 21.33% First Community Corporation -4.14% -5.32% -12.39% -26.1% -25.06% -9.37%

For the past year Veritex Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while First Community Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Veritex Holdings Inc. beats First Community Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate and general commercial loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 10 branches located in Dallas. It also operates a mortgage office in Dallas. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.