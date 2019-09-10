Reviewing Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)’s and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s results

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics Inc. 143 10.32 N/A 3.58 42.33 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.14 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verisk Analytics Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8%

Volatility and Risk

Verisk Analytics Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.76. Competitively, Steel Connect Inc. is 84.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.16 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verisk Analytics Inc. Its rival Steel Connect Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Steel Connect Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Verisk Analytics Inc. and Steel Connect Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Steel Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verisk Analytics Inc. has a consensus price target of $128.33, and a -19.89% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.7% of Steel Connect Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Verisk Analytics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Steel Connect Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14% Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89%

For the past year Verisk Analytics Inc. was more bullish than Steel Connect Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Verisk Analytics Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.