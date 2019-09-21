Reviewing Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)’s and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)’s results

Since Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics Inc. 145 10.36 N/A 3.58 42.33 Shutterstock Inc. 40 2.03 N/A 0.84 45.95

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Verisk Analytics Inc. and Shutterstock Inc. Shutterstock Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Verisk Analytics Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Verisk Analytics Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Shutterstock Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9% Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

Verisk Analytics Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Shutterstock Inc. has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Verisk Analytics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Shutterstock Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Shutterstock Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Verisk Analytics Inc. and Shutterstock Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Shutterstock Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verisk Analytics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -18.99% and an $128.33 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares and 60.6% of Shutterstock Inc. shares. About 1% of Verisk Analytics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Shutterstock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14% Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55%

For the past year Verisk Analytics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Shutterstock Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Verisk Analytics Inc. beats Shutterstock Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.