Reviewing Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)’s and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics Inc. 158 3.96 161.71M 3.58 42.33 Quad/Graphics Inc. 10 3.25 32.06M -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Verisk Analytics Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics Inc. 102,212,249.54% 28.4% 9.9% Quad/Graphics Inc. 324,493,927.13% -2.3% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Verisk Analytics Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Quad/Graphics Inc.’s 1.66 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Verisk Analytics Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Quad/Graphics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Quad/Graphics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Quad/Graphics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -16.30% for Verisk Analytics Inc. with consensus price target of $128.33. Competitively the consensus price target of Quad/Graphics Inc. is $30, which is potential 211.53% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Quad/Graphics Inc. appears more favorable than Verisk Analytics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.4% of Quad/Graphics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Verisk Analytics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% are Quad/Graphics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14% Quad/Graphics Inc. 36.59% 45.56% 2.63% -17.26% -44.01% -8.2%

For the past year Verisk Analytics Inc. has 39.14% stronger performance while Quad/Graphics Inc. has -8.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Verisk Analytics Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Quad/Graphics Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.