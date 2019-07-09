Reviewing Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)’s and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)’s results

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics Inc. 131 9.99 N/A 3.58 39.28 PRGX Global Inc. 8 0.94 N/A 0.05 153.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Verisk Analytics Inc. and PRGX Global Inc. PRGX Global Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Verisk Analytics Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Verisk Analytics Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of PRGX Global Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Verisk Analytics Inc. and PRGX Global Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9% PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.81 beta indicates that Verisk Analytics Inc. is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PRGX Global Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Verisk Analytics Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, PRGX Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. PRGX Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. and PRGX Global Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Verisk Analytics Inc.’s downside potential is -19.39% at a $120 consensus target price. PRGX Global Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus target price and a 88.41% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that PRGX Global Inc. appears more favorable than Verisk Analytics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verisk Analytics Inc. and PRGX Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 76.6% respectively. 0.7% are Verisk Analytics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, PRGX Global Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.16% 2.13% 13.61% 14.1% 33.76% 29.11% PRGX Global Inc. -4.42% -3.54% -20.52% -20.69% -22.12% -22.28%

For the past year Verisk Analytics Inc. has 29.11% stronger performance while PRGX Global Inc. has -22.28% weaker performance.

Summary

Verisk Analytics Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors PRGX Global Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.