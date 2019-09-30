Reviewing Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)’s and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s results

Both Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics Inc. 158 3.99 161.71M 3.58 42.33 PRA Group Inc. 34 0.39 44.57M 1.30 23.98

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Verisk Analytics Inc. and PRA Group Inc. PRA Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Verisk Analytics Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Verisk Analytics Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of PRA Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Verisk Analytics Inc. and PRA Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics Inc. 102,231,634.85% 28.4% 9.9% PRA Group Inc. 131,011,169.90% 5.4% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Verisk Analytics Inc.’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PRA Group Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.64 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Verisk Analytics Inc. and PRA Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Verisk Analytics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -17.52% and an $128.33 consensus target price. On the other hand, PRA Group Inc.’s potential downside is -6.21% and its consensus target price is $32. The information presented earlier suggests that PRA Group Inc. looks more robust than Verisk Analytics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verisk Analytics Inc. and PRA Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 0% respectively. 1% are Verisk Analytics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.4% of PRA Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14% PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74%

For the past year Verisk Analytics Inc. was more bullish than PRA Group Inc.

Summary

On 13 of the 15 factors Verisk Analytics Inc. beats PRA Group Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.