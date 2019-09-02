Reviewing Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)’s and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s results

Since Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics Inc. 142 10.49 N/A 3.58 42.33 International Money Express Inc. 13 2.01 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9% International Money Express Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verisk Analytics Inc. Its rival International Money Express Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. International Money Express Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Verisk Analytics Inc. and International Money Express Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verisk Analytics Inc. has an average price target of $128.33, and a -20.56% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Verisk Analytics Inc. and International Money Express Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 33.1%. Insiders held 1% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares. Competitively, 65% are International Money Express Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14% International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72%

For the past year Verisk Analytics Inc. was more bullish than International Money Express Inc.

Summary

Verisk Analytics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors International Money Express Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.