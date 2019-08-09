Reviewing Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)’s and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)’s results

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics Inc. 137 10.42 N/A 3.58 42.33 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 254 11.13 N/A 9.15 31.06

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Verisk Analytics Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc. FleetCor Technologies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Verisk Analytics Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Verisk Analytics Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Verisk Analytics Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9% FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 7.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.76 beta indicates that Verisk Analytics Inc. is 24.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Verisk Analytics Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, FleetCor Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. FleetCor Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Verisk Analytics Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The consensus price target of Verisk Analytics Inc. is $127.17, with potential downside of -18.72%. FleetCor Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $265.29 consensus price target and a -10.29% potential downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, FleetCor Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Verisk Analytics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verisk Analytics Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 97.1%. Insiders owned 1% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares. Comparatively, FleetCor Technologies Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14% FleetCor Technologies Inc. -1.45% 0.35% 10.33% 40.25% 31.1% 53.01%

For the past year Verisk Analytics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats Verisk Analytics Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.