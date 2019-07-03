Reviewing Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)’s and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics Inc. 130 10.18 N/A 3.58 39.28 ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.17 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verisk Analytics Inc. and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9% ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Verisk Analytics Inc. has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Verisk Analytics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verisk Analytics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -20.36% and an $120 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.8% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Verisk Analytics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.4% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.16% 2.13% 13.61% 14.1% 33.76% 29.11% ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 1.8% 9.68% 4.29% -2.86% -18.66% 29.77%

For the past year Verisk Analytics Inc. was less bullish than ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Verisk Analytics Inc. beats ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.