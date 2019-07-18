Reviewing VeriSign Inc. (VRSN)’s and The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)’s results

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) and The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign Inc. 187 21.16 N/A 7.14 27.17 The Meet Group Inc. 5 1.42 N/A 0.09 48.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VeriSign Inc. and The Meet Group Inc. The Meet Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than VeriSign Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. VeriSign Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -43.8% 32% The Meet Group Inc. 0.00% -37.8% -26.7%

Volatility & Risk

VeriSign Inc.’s 1.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, The Meet Group Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VeriSign Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival The Meet Group Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. VeriSign Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Meet Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

VeriSign Inc. and The Meet Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Meet Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

VeriSign Inc. has a consensus target price of $195, and a -10.12% downside potential. Meanwhile, The Meet Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.67, while its potential upside is 114.25%. The data provided earlier shows that The Meet Group Inc. appears more favorable than VeriSign Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VeriSign Inc. and The Meet Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 62.3% respectively. About 1.1% of VeriSign Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% are The Meet Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VeriSign Inc. 0.38% 2.55% 11.25% 21.1% 53.08% 30.74% The Meet Group Inc. -10.55% -13.53% -17.88% 14.25% 54.74% -4.75%

For the past year VeriSign Inc. had bullish trend while The Meet Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

VeriSign Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors The Meet Group Inc.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.