Reviewing VeriSign Inc. (VRSN)’s and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)’s results

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign Inc. 196 4.32 96.22M 7.14 29.58 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 9 0.00 72.13M -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for VeriSign Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of VeriSign Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign Inc. 49,036,795.43% -41.8% 30.5% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 769,797,225.19% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.8% of VeriSign Inc. shares and 0.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares. VeriSign Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, held 94.55% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VeriSign Inc. -2.65% -0.09% 8.56% 25.46% 45.15% 42.35% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. -3.95% -41.15% 20.6% -44.95% 0% -36.61%

For the past year VeriSign Inc. has 42.35% stronger performance while Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. has -36.61% weaker performance.

Summary

VeriSign Inc. beats Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.