Reviewing VeriSign Inc. (VRSN)’s and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s results

Both VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign Inc. 191 20.66 N/A 7.14 27.17 JD.com Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights VeriSign Inc. and JD.com Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VeriSign Inc. and JD.com Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -43.8% 32% JD.com Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.08 beta indicates that VeriSign Inc. is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, JD.com Inc. has beta of 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of VeriSign Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, JD.com Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. VeriSign Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than JD.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for VeriSign Inc. and JD.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 JD.com Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

VeriSign Inc. has an average target price of $202.5, and a -5.34% downside potential. On the other hand, JD.com Inc.’s potential upside is 3.32% and its average target price is $31.43. Based on the results given earlier, JD.com Inc. is looking more favorable than VeriSign Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VeriSign Inc. and JD.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 49.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of VeriSign Inc.’s shares. Competitively, JD.com Inc. has 2.11% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VeriSign Inc. 0.38% 2.55% 11.25% 21.1% 53.08% 30.74% JD.com Inc. 13.2% 2.63% 23.69% 40.28% -18.11% 45.44%

For the past year VeriSign Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than JD.com Inc.

Summary

VeriSign Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors JD.com Inc.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.