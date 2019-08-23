Reviewing Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)’s and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)’s results

Both Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems Inc. 56 2.78 N/A 1.05 55.17 NetScout Systems Inc. 26 1.84 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Verint Systems Inc. and NetScout Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 2.5% NetScout Systems Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Verint Systems Inc. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NetScout Systems Inc.’s beta is 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Verint Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, NetScout Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2 Quick Ratio. NetScout Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verint Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Verint Systems Inc. and NetScout Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NetScout Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verint Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 30.04% and an $69 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verint Systems Inc. and NetScout Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.8% of Verint Systems Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of NetScout Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verint Systems Inc. 0.4% 6.65% -3.71% 21.12% 28.74% 36.78% NetScout Systems Inc. -1.06% 1.09% -10.7% 3.37% -4.44% 10.2%

For the past year Verint Systems Inc. has stronger performance than NetScout Systems Inc.

Summary

Verint Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors NetScout Systems Inc.

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. The companyÂ’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services, as well as mobile device tracking solutions for security applications. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against DDoS attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, and cable operators; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.