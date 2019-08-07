Reviewing Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)’s and Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s results

As Business Software & Services businesses, Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems Inc. 56 2.88 N/A 1.05 55.17 Endava plc 32 0.00 N/A 0.47 78.39

Table 1 demonstrates Verint Systems Inc. and Endava plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Endava plc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Verint Systems Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Verint Systems Inc. is currently more affordable than Endava plc, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 2.5% Endava plc 0.00% 16.2% 11.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Verint Systems Inc. and Endava plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Endava plc 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Verint Systems Inc. is $64.5, with potential upside of 17.36%. Competitively the average target price of Endava plc is $37, which is potential -0.78% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Verint Systems Inc. appears more favorable than Endava plc, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verint Systems Inc. and Endava plc are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 60% respectively. Insiders held 1.8% of Verint Systems Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.68% of Endava plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verint Systems Inc. 0.4% 6.65% -3.71% 21.12% 28.74% 36.78% Endava plc -4.52% -11.9% 11.38% 58.12% 59.14% 53.21%

For the past year Verint Systems Inc. was less bullish than Endava plc.

Summary

Verint Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Endava plc.

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. The companyÂ’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services, as well as mobile device tracking solutions for security applications. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.