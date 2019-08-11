Reviewing Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)’s and Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s results

Both Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems Inc. 56 2.91 N/A 1.05 55.17 Ebix Inc. 50 2.16 N/A 3.02 15.22

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Verint Systems Inc. and Ebix Inc. Ebix Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verint Systems Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Verint Systems Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Verint Systems Inc. and Ebix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 2.5% Ebix Inc. 0.00% 18.7% 6.2%

Volatility and Risk

Verint Systems Inc. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.04. From a competition point of view, Ebix Inc. has a 1.44 beta which is 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Verint Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Ebix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Verint Systems Inc. and Ebix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ebix Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Verint Systems Inc. has a 16.28% upside potential and an average price target of $64.5. Competitively Ebix Inc. has an average price target of $81.5, with potential upside of 109.03%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ebix Inc. looks more robust than Verint Systems Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.8% of Verint Systems Inc. shares and 78.3% of Ebix Inc. shares. Verint Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.9% of Ebix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verint Systems Inc. 0.4% 6.65% -3.71% 21.12% 28.74% 36.78% Ebix Inc. 4.9% -8.85% -9.59% -17.98% -41.59% 8.15%

For the past year Verint Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Ebix Inc.

Summary

Verint Systems Inc. beats Ebix Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. The companyÂ’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services, as well as mobile device tracking solutions for security applications. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; the creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.