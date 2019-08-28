Reviewing Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.17 N/A -0.09 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 82.55 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vericel Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. On the competitive side is, Selecta Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Vericel Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Vericel Corporation is $23.5, with potential upside of 42.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vericel Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 57.4%. About 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has 9.89% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.