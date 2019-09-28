Reviewing Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)’s results

Since Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 16 0.00 36.99M -0.09 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 35.74M -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vericel Corporation and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vericel Corporation and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 226,100,244.50% -3.4% -2.6% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 132,911,863.15% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vericel Corporation is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.1. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vericel Corporation and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Vericel Corporation is $24, with potential upside of 60.32%. On the other hand, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 104.17% and its average price target is $49. The results provided earlier shows that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Vericel Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 99.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Vericel Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Vericel Corporation was less bullish than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.