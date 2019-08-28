Reviewing Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

Both Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.17 N/A -0.09 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vericel Corporation and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Vericel Corporation and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.72 shows that Vericel Corporation is 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta and it is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5 respectively. Vericel Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Vericel Corporation and PDS Biotechnology Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation’s upside potential is 42.08% at a $23.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vericel Corporation and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 28.3%. About 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Vericel Corporation was more bullish than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.