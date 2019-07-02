Reviewing Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s results

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 8.64 N/A -0.09 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 14.20 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. On the competitive side is, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Vericel Corporation and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation’s upside potential is 26.14% at a $23.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vericel Corporation and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.3% and 2.5%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Vericel Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year Vericel Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.