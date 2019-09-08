Reviewing Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s results

Both Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.14 N/A -0.09 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vericel Corporation and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Risk & Volatility

Vericel Corporation has a 2.72 beta, while its volatility is 172.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc.’s beta is 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vericel Corporation is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival Neurotrope Inc. is 23.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Neurotrope Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 45.60% for Vericel Corporation with average price target of $23.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89% of Vericel Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Vericel Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Neurotrope Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.