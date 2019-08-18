Reviewing Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s results

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.08 N/A -0.09 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vericel Corporation and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vericel Corporation and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Its competitor Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 and its Quick Ratio is 17.1. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 44.00% for Vericel Corporation with consensus target price of $23.5. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus target price and a 38.05% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Vericel Corporation is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of Vericel Corporation shares and 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has weaker performance than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Vericel Corporation beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.