Reviewing Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s results

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.32 N/A -0.09 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 9.23 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vericel Corporation and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility and Risk

Vericel Corporation’s 2.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 172.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation. Its rival Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Vericel Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vericel Corporation and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Vericel Corporation has an average price target of $23.5, and a 39.30% upside potential. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $161 average price target and a 160.60% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Vericel Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of Vericel Corporation shares and 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Vericel Corporation had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.