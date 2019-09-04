Reviewing Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.10 N/A -0.09 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vericel Corporation and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vericel Corporation and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 47.52% for Vericel Corporation with average price target of $23.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vericel Corporation and Gossamer Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 72.1%. Vericel Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has weaker performance than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Vericel Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.