Reviewing Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

This is a contrast between Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.29 N/A -0.09 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Vericel Corporation has a 39.80% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.5. On the other hand, Genmab A/S’s potential upside is 13.41% and its consensus target price is $23. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Vericel Corporation is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Institutional investors held 89% of Vericel Corporation shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Vericel Corporation shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has weaker performance than Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S beats Vericel Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.