Reviewing Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 8.60 N/A -0.09 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vericel Corporation and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vericel Corporation and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gamida Cell Ltd. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Vericel Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vericel Corporation and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation has an average price target of $23.5, and a 26.75% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89% of Vericel Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Vericel Corporation had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.