Reviewing Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s results

Both Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 9.20 N/A -0.09 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.66 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vericel Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Vericel Corporation has a 2.82 beta, while its volatility is 182.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s 202.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Its competitor Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Vericel Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Vericel Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vericel Corporation has a consensus price target of $23.5, and a 18.51% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Fortress Biotech Inc. is $11, which is potential 614.29% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Fortress Biotech Inc. appears more favorable than Vericel Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.3% and 11.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Vericel Corporation shares. Competitively, 32.5% are Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07% Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has -2.07% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 106.98% stronger performance.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.