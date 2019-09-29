Reviewing Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s results

Both Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 16 0.00 36.99M -0.09 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 4 0.00 9.08M -1.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vericel Corporation and Eyenovia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Vericel Corporation and Eyenovia Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 226,100,244.50% -3.4% -2.6% Eyenovia Inc. 243,268,586.74% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vericel Corporation and Eyenovia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 60.32% and an $24 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 8.1% respectively. About 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Vericel Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Eyenovia Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.