Reviewing Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s results

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 6.99 N/A -0.09 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 33.60 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. On the competitive side is, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.5 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Vericel Corporation is $24, with potential upside of 48.79%. On the other hand, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 38.71% and its consensus price target is $21.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Vericel Corporation looks more robust than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vericel Corporation and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 41.5%. About 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has weaker performance than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.