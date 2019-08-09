Reviewing Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 8.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.05 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vericel Corporation and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Volatility and Risk

Vericel Corporation’s 2.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 172.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Vericel Corporation has a 30.41% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $66.33, which is potential 22.61% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Vericel Corporation is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 86.3% respectively. About 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Vericel Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vericel Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.