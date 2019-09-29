Reviewing Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

Since Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 16 0.00 36.99M -0.09 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 8.43M -2.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vericel Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 226,793,378.30% -3.4% -2.6% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 75,945,945.95% -170.2% -52%

Volatility & Risk

Vericel Corporation has a 2.72 beta, while its volatility is 172.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 2.35 beta and it is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Vericel Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 60.32% for Vericel Corporation with average price target of $24. On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 72.74% and its average price target is $18. The results provided earlier shows that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Vericel Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89% of Vericel Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Vericel Corporation was less bullish than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Vericel Corporation beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.