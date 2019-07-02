Reviewing Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s results

Since Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 8.64 N/A -0.09 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Demonstrates Vericel Corporation and Alterity Therapeutics Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.82 beta means Vericel Corporation’s volatility is 182.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has beta of 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation is 8.2 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Vericel Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Alterity Therapeutics Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$23.5 is Vericel Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 26.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 85.3% and 3.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Vericel Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has -2.07% weaker performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 24.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.