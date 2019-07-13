Reviewing Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s results

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 9.24 N/A -0.09 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.47 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vericel Corporation and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk and Volatility

Vericel Corporation is 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.82. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 3.1 which is 210.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation. Its rival ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. Vericel Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Vericel Corporation has an average price target of $23.5, and a 18.51% upside potential. On the other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 57.91% and its average price target is $43. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Vericel Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vericel Corporation and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.3% and 96.1%. About 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year Vericel Corporation had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.