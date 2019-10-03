Reviewing Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s results

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 16 0.00 36.99M -0.09 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 23.05M 0.32 17.93

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vericel Corporation and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 228,474,366.89% -3.4% -2.6% AC Immune SA 440,507,587.05% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2. Competitively, AC Immune SA has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AC Immune SA.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Vericel Corporation and AC Immune SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation’s upside potential is 69.97% at a $24 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 27% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Vericel Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Vericel Corporation had bullish trend while AC Immune SA had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors AC Immune SA beats Vericel Corporation.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.