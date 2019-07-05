Reviewing VEREIT Inc. (VER)’s and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB)’s results

Both VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEREIT Inc. 8 7.07 N/A -0.12 0.00 PS Business Parks Inc. 152 11.29 N/A 5.58 28.18

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for VEREIT Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has VEREIT Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEREIT Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% PS Business Parks Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 7.4%

Risk & Volatility

VEREIT Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.69 beta. Competitively, PS Business Parks Inc.’s beta is 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

VEREIT Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VEREIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PS Business Parks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

VEREIT Inc.’s downside potential is -12.66% at a $8 consensus target price. PS Business Parks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $133 consensus target price and a -22.68% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that VEREIT Inc. looks more robust than PS Business Parks Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VEREIT Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 73.9% respectively. About 0.5% of VEREIT Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of PS Business Parks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VEREIT Inc. 4.61% 3.48% 4.99% 12.09% 21.92% 20.56% PS Business Parks Inc. 2.2% 4.56% 7.48% 14.66% 33.61% 20.09%

For the past year VEREIT Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PS Business Parks Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors PS Business Parks Inc. beats VEREIT Inc.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. The company principally invests in retail and office properties. It was formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. VEREIT, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.