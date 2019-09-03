Reviewing Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)’s and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s results

Both Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 4 6.62 N/A -0.60 0.00 Zuora Inc. 18 5.72 N/A -0.74 0.00

Demonstrates Verb Technology Company Inc. and Zuora Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Verb Technology Company Inc. and Zuora Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Verb Technology Company Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Verb Technology Company Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 207.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.5% of Zuora Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Zuora Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

For the past year Zuora Inc. has weaker performance than Verb Technology Company Inc.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.