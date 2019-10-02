Reviewing Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)’s and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s results

Both Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 1 0.00 18.64M -0.60 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 26 -1.37 26.68M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Verb Technology Company Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Verb Technology Company Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 1,546,118,115.46% 160% -694.6% Benefitfocus Inc. 104,627,450.98% 253.5% -21%

Volatility & Risk

Verb Technology Company Inc. is 151.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.51 beta. Competitively, Benefitfocus Inc.’s beta is 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Verb Technology Company Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$3.5 is Verb Technology Company Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 218.18%. On the other hand, Benefitfocus Inc.’s potential upside is 99.73% and its average price target is $45. Based on the data given earlier, Verb Technology Company Inc. is looking more favorable than Benefitfocus Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verb Technology Company Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 74.96%. Insiders owned 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36% Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34%

For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Benefitfocus Inc.

Summary

Benefitfocus Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.