Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s results

Both Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.58 N/A -1.26 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verastem Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Verastem Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 27.7 Current Ratio and a 27.7 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verastem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Verastem Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verastem Inc.’s upside potential is 275.94% at a $5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Verastem Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47% and 34.9%. Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.