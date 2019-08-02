Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 3.66 N/A -1.26 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.65 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Verastem Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Verastem Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Risk & Volatility

Verastem Inc. has a 2.91 beta, while its volatility is 191.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s -0.34 beta is the reason why it is 134.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Verastem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Verastem Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Verastem Inc. has a 522.78% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8.75. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 95.31%. Based on the data shown earlier, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47% of Verastem Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Verastem Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.