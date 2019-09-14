Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.62 N/A -1.26 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Verastem Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Synthorx Inc. which has a 22.2 Current Ratio and a 22.2 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verastem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Verastem Inc. and Synthorx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Verastem Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 422.39%. Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc.’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 58.23%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Synthorx Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47% of Verastem Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Verastem Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Verastem Inc. was more bearish than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.