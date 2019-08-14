Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s results

Both Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.58 N/A -1.26 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Verastem Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Replimune Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Verastem Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verastem Inc. has a consensus target price of $8.75, and a 557.89% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verastem Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 90.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 12.1% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.