Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

Both Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.48 N/A -1.26 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 531.91 N/A -1.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Verastem Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Orchard Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Verastem Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

$8.75 is Verastem Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 573.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47% of Verastem Inc. shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Verastem Inc. was more bearish than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Verastem Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.