Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s results

This is a contrast between Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 3.88 N/A -1.16 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Verastem Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 5.8 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Verastem Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verastem Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 487.25% and an $8.75 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Verastem Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Verastem Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.4% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67%

For the past year Verastem Inc. has -54.17% weaker performance while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 57.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.