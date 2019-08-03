Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 3.64 N/A -1.26 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 96.39 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Verastem Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Risk and Volatility

Verastem Inc. is 191.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.91 beta. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Verastem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Verastem Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average target price of Verastem Inc. is $8.75, with potential upside of 525.00%. Competitively Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a consensus target price of $13.4, with potential upside of 178.01%. Based on the results shown earlier, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47% of Verastem Inc. shares and 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. 0.4% are Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 16.83% stronger performance.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.