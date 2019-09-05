Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.13 N/A -1.26 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Verastem Inc. and MediciNova Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk and Volatility

Verastem Inc.’s current beta is 2.91 and it happens to be 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500. MediciNova Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, MediciNova Inc. which has a 34.8 Current Ratio and a 34.8 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verastem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Verastem Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Verastem Inc.’s upside potential is 629.17% at a $8.75 average price target. On the other hand, MediciNova Inc.’s potential upside is 152.58% and its average price target is $22. The results provided earlier shows that Verastem Inc. appears more favorable than MediciNova Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47% of Verastem Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Verastem Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.