Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s results

Since Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.77 N/A -1.26 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Verastem Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk & Volatility

Verastem Inc.’s current beta is 2.91 and it happens to be 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Verastem Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Verastem Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verastem Inc.’s average target price is $8.75, while its potential upside is 531.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47% of Verastem Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Verastem Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.