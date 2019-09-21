Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

Both Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.58 N/A -1.26 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Demonstrates Verastem Inc. and KemPharm Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Volatility and Risk

Verastem Inc. is 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.91. In other hand, KemPharm Inc. has beta of 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. Its rival KemPharm Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Verastem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verastem Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Verastem Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 275.94% upside potential. Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc.’s average price target is $1.05, while its potential upside is 28.83%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Verastem Inc. seems more appealing than KemPharm Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47% of Verastem Inc. shares and 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Verastem Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Verastem Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Verastem Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.