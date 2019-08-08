Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.38 N/A -1.26 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verastem Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Verastem Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. INmune Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Verastem Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verastem Inc. has a 578.29% upside potential and an average price target of $8.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47% of Verastem Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Verastem Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.