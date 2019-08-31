Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.57 N/A -1.26 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.77 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verastem Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Verastem Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Verastem Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Verastem Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Verastem Inc. has an average price target of $8.75, and a 594.44% upside potential. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 136.97% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Verastem Inc. appears more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verastem Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47% and 35.9%. Insiders held 0.4% of Verastem Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Verastem Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.