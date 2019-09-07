Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s results

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.41 N/A -1.26 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.91 beta means Verastem Inc.’s volatility is 191.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Verastem Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verastem Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verastem Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 611.38% and an $8.75 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47% of Verastem Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Verastem Inc. was less bearish than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.